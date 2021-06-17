FOO FIGHTERS To Release Collection Of BEE GEES Covers For 'Record Store Day'

FOO FIGHTERS' will release "Hail Satin" exclusively for Record Store Day on July 17. The 10-track LP will contain the band's covers of five BEE GEES classics — "You Should Be Dancing", "Night Fever", "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman" plus Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing" — as well as five FOO FIGHTERS' tracks from the "Medicine At Midnight" album recorded live at the band's 606 studio. The limited-edition vinyl will be packaged "era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve."
"For optimal results, listen with exposed chest hair and little gold spoon necklace (If you know, you know…)," FOO FIGHTERS said.
FOO FIGHTERS previously performed "You Should Be Dancing" for the Jo Wiley's BBC show and "Shadow Dancing" for the Rock N' Relief livestream.
Frontman Dave Grohl explained how the "You Should Be Dancing" cover came about, saying: "We've been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, 'Record a cover song for Jo.' And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, 'Hey, have you seen that BEE GEES documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn't seen it! So I was, like, 'Why don't we just do a BEE GEES song?' And someone was just, like, 'Okay… how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: 'Well, let's do it like the BEE GEES.'"
He continued: "We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, 'Okay, well, I'm gonna go out and sing it…' and let me tell you, I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!'
"Hail Satin" track listing:
Side A - The DEE GEES:
01. You Should Be Dancing
02. Night Fever
03. Tragedy
04. Shadow Dancing
05. More Than a Woman
Side B - Live At 606:
01. Making A Fire
02. Shame Shame
03. Waiting On A War
04. No Son Of Mine
05. Cloudspotter
A list of participating record stores is available at the Record Store Day site.
Photo credit: Magdalena Wosinska
Introducing...the Dee Gees!!!
HAIL SATIN - coming to a local record store & dance party near you July 17th!!! https://t.co/tBmhSkPpMm #RSDDrops #RSD21 @recordstoreday pic.twitter.com/j0g6Kh5jSj
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 17, 2021
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).