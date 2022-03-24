FOO FIGHTERS To Perform At 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS

FOO FIGHTERS have been added to the list of artists who will perform at the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Once again hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Twelve-time Grammy winners FOO FIGHTERS earned three nominations this year for "Best Rock Performance" ("Making A Fire"), "Best Rock Song" ("Waiting On A War"), and "Best Rock Album" ("Medicine At Midnight").

This year's Grammy nominations were announced on November 23, 2021. The nominations were announced during a livestream from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, which featured Mason and Board Of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt, as well as some special guests.

Up for the the "Best Metal Performance" award at the 64th annual Grammy Awards are DEFTONES, DREAM THEATER, GOJIRA, MASTODON and ROB ZOMBIE.

The eligibility period for the 64th annual Grammy Awards was September 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021.

The 2022 ceremony will be the first since The Recording Academy announced that it has made significant changes to its awards process to ensure that the Grammy Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable. The show no longer uses anonymous review committees to determine its nominees. Now, all nominees are based solely on thousands of votes from the Academy's voting members. They also changed the number of categories in which Academy members can vote and added two new awards.

In January 2020, former Recording Academy CEO Deborah Dugan filed a discrimination charge against the Recording Academy of Arts & Sciences, alleging she was being retaliated against for reporting misconduct within the Academy. In the 46-page complaint, Dugan further alleged that "the Grammy voting process is ripe with corruption," detailing secret committees the group used to "push forward artists with whom it has relationships." She said that as many as 30 artists who were not selected by the 12,000 voting members were added to the possible nomination list.

