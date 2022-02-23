FOO FIGHTERS, SLIPKNOT, KISS, ROB ZOMBIE, JUDAS PRIEST, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE Among AFTERSHOCK 2022 Headliners

Aftershock festival will return to Discovery Park in Sacramento, California on October 6-9, 2022 bigger than ever, expanding to four full days (after a half fourth day in 2021), adding a fourth music stage and featuring over 90 bands. The latest edition aims to top 2021's record-setting, sold-out attendance, which marked five consecutive sold-out events for Aftershock.

The weekend's stellar lineup of rock and metal heavyweights features headliners SLIPKNOT and ROB ZOMBIE (Thursday), KISS and JUDAS PRIEST (Friday), MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and PAPA ROACH (Saturday) and FOO FIGHTERS and SHINEDOWN (Sunday), along with a range of additional top music artists including BRING ME THE HORIZON, EVANESCENCE, LAMB OF GOD, A DAY TO REMEMBER, ARCHITECTS, HALESTORM, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, CHEVELLE, and many more.

Aftershock passes are on sale now at www.AftershockFestival.com.

PAPA ROACH's Jacoby Shaddix said: "I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in Sacramento, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be f**king ready, 'cause it's about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!"

"Aftershock is one of our favorite festivals. Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year," says Rob Zombie.

Amy Lee of EVANESCENCE adds: "We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall! MCR, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS, SLIPKNOT, there's so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait for this epic festival."

Sacramento Bee has called Aftershock "one of the country's most anticipated hard rock events." The 2021 event is estimated to have brought in $30 million to the local economy, with 75% of the attendees traveling to Aftershock from outside the region, according to Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento.

The current Aftershock 2022 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, October 6:

SLIPKNOT

ROB ZOMBIE

EVANESCENCE

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

BAD RELIGION

GHOSTEMANE

NOTHING MORE

ICE NINE KILLS

ALEXISONFIRE

CODE ORANGE

FEVER 333

CROWN THE EMPIRE

AMIGO THE DEVIL

HO99O9

POORSTACY

NEW YEARS DAY

CHERRY BOMBS

VENDED

IF I DIE FIRST

SOLENCE

SUPERBLOOM

BLOODYWOOD

Friday, October 7:

KISS

JUDAS PRIEST

LAMB OF GOD

CHEVELLE

FALLING IN REVERSE

MESHUGGAH

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

CLUTCH

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE

SPIRITBOX

JINJER

GWAR

APOCALYPTICA

HELMET

JERIS JOHNSON

PLUSH

CROSSFAITH

NITA STRAUSS

AGAINST THE CURRENT

MIKE'S DEAD

WARGASM

NEMOPHILA

ORBIT CULTURE

ARCHETYPES COLLIDE

Saturday, October 8:

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

PAPA ROACH

A DAY TO REMEMBER

HALESTORM

YUNGBLUD

THE DISTILLERS

THEORY OF A DEADMAN

BEARTOOTH

CITY MORGUE

ENTER SHIKARI

THRICE

THURSDAY

THE CHATS

AIRBOURNE

LILITH CZAR

ZEAL & ARDOR

TAIPEI HUSTON

POINT NORTH

TRASH BOAT

DEAD POET SOCIETY

MOTHICA

EGO KILL TALENT

CROOKED TEETH

Sunday, October 9:

FOO FIGHTERS

SHINEDOWN

BRING ME THE HORIZON

ARCHITECTS

ACTION BRONSON

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

THE INTERRUPTERS

THE STRUTS

UNDEROATH

JELLY ROLL

DIRTY HONEY

ZAKK SABBATH

BAYSIDE

DEAD SARA

ROYAL & THE SERPENT

CAROLESDAUGHTER

THE WARNING

MAGGIE LINDEMANN

BAND-MAID

THE MYSTERINES

THE ALIVE

EVA UNDER FIRE

JARED JAMES NICHOLS

Aftershock Weekend General Admission passes start at $359.99 plus fees and Weekend VIP passes are already at level two pricing, $699.99 plus fees. Single Day General Admission passes start at $119.99 plus fees. Single Day VIP passes start at $269.99 plus fees. Layaway options are available for only $10.00 down through March 31, with payments amortized over five months (April-August). Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save since prices will increase in the coming weeks and traditionally sell out prior to the event.

Pass purchasers will receive info about the festival's Park & Ride shuttle program closer to the show, as there is no onsite parking at Aftershock.

Aftershock VIP passes offer the opportunity for fans to "live their best life," enjoying the ultimate festival experience. VIP pass-holders will enter the festival through the express, VIP-Only Entrance lanes, using a commemorative Aftershock VIP laminate and wristband which also provide full access to the Aftershock VIP area. Throughout the VIP areas on the festival grounds, VIPs will enjoy the tree-shaded lounge spaces, and have access to a main stage viewing area, dedicated bars, specialty food vendors, a festival merchandise booth, private locker rentals with charging capabilities (for additional purchase), a free water refill station, air-conditioned and flushable restroom facilities, and a dedicated VIP guest services team. The VIP Lounge offers a private bar, comfortable lounge seating, and live audio/video streams of the main stages. In addition, all Aftershock VIPs will get a front row view of That Space Zebra show commentary and exclusive artist interviews.

All attendees at Aftershock can enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, including some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer.

Aftershock is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events include Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.

For more information, visit www.AftershockFestival.com.

