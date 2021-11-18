FOO FIGHTERS Share Video For 'Love Dies Young' Starring 'Ted Lasso''s JASON SUDEIKIS

FOO FIGHTERS have released a new video for the song "Love Dies Young". The clip was written and directed by FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl and stars "Ted Lasso"'s Jason Sudeikis as a coach hyping up an American swim team for a competition. The FOO FIGHTERS members' heads are superimposed on to the athletes' heads.
The "Love Dies Young" video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU and across MTV's global network of channels, as well as on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
FOO FIGHTERS are continuing to promote their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.
FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".
23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.
"Medicine At Midnight" came out on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.
