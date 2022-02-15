FOO FIGHTERS Release Thrashy New Song 'March Of The Insane'

FOO FIGHTERS have released a thrashy new song titled "March Of The Insane". The track, which was made available under the band moniker DREAM WIDOW, is featured in FOO FIGHTERS' upcoming horror comedy "Studio 666".

In "Studio 666", the legendary rock band FOO FIGHTERS move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated tenth album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces related to related to the studio's former residents — the aforementioned fictional act DREAM WINDOW — that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Last December, Grohl told Mojo about the film: "There's no other band that’s stupid enough to do that. It is absolutely crazy. A few scenes, they're so epic, man. Just when you think we couldn't find anything more ridiculous… It's going to really, really take your breath away."

Grohl also revealed a bit about DREAM WINDOW, saying: "The singer went crazy and murdered his whole band because of creative differences."

During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", Grohl stated about the film's plot: "We come in 25 years later to record, having no idea what happened 25 years ago, and I start becoming possessed by the spirit of the guy from 25 years ago and the spirit of the house. But this song, 'March Of The Insane', this is their lost record. This is the record they were making before their singer murdered [them]."

"Studio 666" stars Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

Open Road Films acquired worldwide rights to the film, directed by BJ McDonnell, which is set for a wide domestic theatrical release in more than 2,000 theatres on February 25. The all-star cast also includes Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin. The announcement was made by Open Road's Tom Ortenberg and FOO FIGHTERS.

Based on a story by Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, "Studio 666" is produced by Roswell Films' and Therapy Studios' John Ramsay and James A. Rota. Executive producers are John Silva, Kristen Welsh, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolnek, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Mitchell Zhang and Tom Ortenberg.

The deal was negotiated by Tom Ortenberg and Matthew Sidari on behalf of Open Road Films and by WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers.

