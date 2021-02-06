FOO FIGHTERS Release Music Video For 'No Son Of Mine'

FOO FIGHTERS have released a music video for their song "No Son Of Mine". The clip, which features audio from a live performance of the track, can be seen below.

"No Son Of Mine" is taken from FOO FIGHTERS' tenth studio album, "Medicine At Midnight", which came out on Friday (February 5) via Roswell Records/RCA Records.

"No Son Of Mine" ignites the second half of "Medicine At Midnight" with a lightning strike of a riff that builds into the album’s most full-on barnstormer. Replete with nods to familiar FF influences from QUEEN's "Stone Cold Crazy" to "Ace Of Spades"/"Iron Fist"-era MOTÖRHEAD to METALLICA's "Kill 'Em All", "No Son Of Mine" features a streamlined, minimalist chassis of searing Dave Grohl, Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett licks atop a steel-trap-tight Taylor Hawkins/Nate Mendel rhythmic frame.

"This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out," Grohl explained, adding, "Lyrically, it's meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…"

"Medicine At Midnight" is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.

The first single from the disc, "Shame Shame", was released in November. An accompanying music video for the song was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars Grohl and Sofia Boutella. "Shame Shame" renders in stunning black and white an interpretation of a recurring dream that's haunted Grohl since his childhood days.

Grohl told SiriusXM's Alt Nation about the "Medicine At Midnight" musical approach: "It's our tenth album, and it's our 25th anniversary. We're. like, okay, let's look back at all the stuff that we've done before. We've made that loud sort of noisy punk rock fast stuff. We've made the sleepy acoustic kind of gentle acoustic record stuff. We've done the three- or four-minute-long bubblegum rock and roll, pop, single thing before. And it was, like, well, what haven't we done? And we had never really made a groove-oriented sort of party record.

"It's hard to put the words 'dance' or 'funk' or 'disco' in the same sentence as the FOO FIGHTERS; it scares the shit out of me," Dave admitted. "But all of us grew up loving rock and roll records that you could like bounce around to, like THE CARS. Like, oh my God, we love THE CARS. Or David Bowie's 'Let's Dance'. Or POWER STATION. Or THE [ROLLING] STONES' 'Tattoo You' — things like that. We're, like, 'All right. We've never really explored that territory before. Let's do it.

"We're lucky in that everybody in the band has diverse influences and everybody loves different kinds of music, but I honestly think we're capable of doing almost anything," he said. "So if we put our minds to it, we can kind of chameleon and turn into a death metal band, or we could be like THE CARPENTERS. So we just have to come together and make the decision, like, 'All right, which way do we wanna go? Which way are we gonna turn the wheel?' And this time we did it to make this party record."

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

