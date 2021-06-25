FOO FIGHTERS Release 'Making A Fire: Mark Ronson Re-Version'

The incendiary opening track of FOO FIGHTERS' critical and commercial smash album "Medicine At Midnight" — also the first song in the encore of the band's triumphant Madison Square Garden show — blazes in a whole new way with "Making A Fire: Mark Ronson Re-Version".

Produced by Mark Ronson, the re-version features members of ANTIBALAS, THE BUDOS BAND, THE DAP-KINGS, EL MICHELS AFFAIR, LA BUYA, MENAHAN STREET BAND), THE TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND and TUATARA — all providing a combustible new backdrop to Dave Grohl's unmistakable vocal, as well as the irresistible refrain by a back-up vocal quartet featuring Violet Grohl.

Dave recently revealed that "Making A Fire" was the first track FOO FIGHTERS recorded for "Medicine At Midnight". "We started with that 'Making A Fire' song, and I remember, after we finished that, I thought, 'Oh, we're gonna make a record that doesn't sound like any of other records,'" he said. "First of all, that house where we recorded it had the best drum sounds… That song, 'Making A Fire', started with just a riff. It's funny, someone gave me as a present this weird guitar. It was really light. I picked that thing up and wrote so many of the new songs on it. That was the first thing I played on it… It was such a weird riff, I had to kind of try to find a melody. That was the hardest part with that song."

"Medicine At Midnight" landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" came out on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.

The first single from the disc, "Shame Shame", was released in November. An accompanying music video for the song was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl and Sofia Boutella. "Shame Shame" renders in stunning black and white an interpretation of a recurring dream that's haunted Grohl since his childhood days.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

