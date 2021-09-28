FOO FIGHTERS Radio Returns Exclusively To SiriusXM

September 28, 2021 0 Comments

FOO FIGHTERS Radio Returns Exclusively To SiriusXM

FOO FIGHTERS, the 12-time Grammy-winning rock band and 2021 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, announced on "The Howard Stern Show" the return of their hand-crafted, limited-engagement channel on SiriusXM, Foo Fighters Radio.

Beginning October 1 on channel 105, Foo Fighters Radio will feature previously unreleased concert recordings, as well as unrivaled programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. The channel will also feature the band sharing insights on their most recent album, "Medicine At Midnight", and the stories behind some of the biggest hit songs, demos, B-sides, and rarities of their celebrated career.

Foo Fighters Radio will also feature debut broadcasts of four exclusive live concerts from the band's vaults, including the historic return of live rock and roll before an ecstatic full capacity crowd at New York's Madison Square Garden in June of 2021. New shows hosted by band members, as well as celebrity guest DJs spinning their favorite FOO FIGHTERS music, will also be showcased on the channel. Listeners can also expect to hear music from other artists, handpicked by the band, on the channel.

Foo Fighters Radio begins Friday, October 1 and airs through November 3 on channel 105 via satellite radios and on the SiriusXM app.

Subscribers are able to listen to Foo Fighters Radio in the car and online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices, including smart TVs, devices with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

FOO FIGHTERS are continuing to promote their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).