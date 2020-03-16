FOO FIGHTERS Postpone Some Dates On 'Van Tour'

FOO FIGHTERS have postponed some of their previously announced "Van Tour" dates due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

The trek, which was originally scheduled to take place in April and May, will see the band playing at the same cities as during FOO FIGHTERS' 1995 tour when Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear hit the road in a Dodge van.

As of now, only the April dates have been rescheduled, while information regarding the May concerts is forthcoming.

Grohl said in a statement: "Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?

"Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…

"We fuckin' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it's fuckin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.

"Now go wash your hands."

"Van Tour" rescheduled shows:

Previously scheduled for April 12

New date December 5

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix

Previously scheduled for April 14

New date December 3

Albuquerque, NM

Santa Ana Star Center

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ

Previously schedule for April 16

New date December 1

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC

Previously scheduled for April 18

Rescheduled date to be annnounced

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS

Previously scheduled for April 20

Rescheduled date to be announced

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN

Grohl recently spoke to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold", revealing that, "We just finished another fucking record, and I'm so fucking proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done.

"I'm fucking excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it," he continued. "There are choruses on this record that 50 fucking thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's fucking hearts together in that moment. And that's what it’s all about."

Grohl also reflected on FOO FIGHTERS' 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1995 debut, saying: "Honestly, it doesn't feel like we've been doing this for 25 fucking years. It's funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to '96, that was one thing. When I think of '90 to '99, that's another, and so on. I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I've been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times."

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.