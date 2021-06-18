FOO FIGHTERS Mourn Death Of Longtime Stage Manager ANDY POLLARD

FOO FIGHTERS have announced that they will dedicate their June 20 concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York City to the memory of the band's longtime stage manager, Andy Pollard.

Pollard passed away the morning of June 18. He served as FOO FIGHTERS' stage manager for 12 years.

The band commented: "We are shocked and devastated by this loss. We can't imagine being onstage without Andy there by our side. He was not only a key member of our team but a dear friend and wonderful father. Our hearts go out to his partner Sophie Peacock, their children Arlo and Ren, and his family and loved ones."

As a warm-up gig for the Madison Square Garden show, FOO FIGHTERS performed this past Tuesday (June 15) at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California.

FOO FIGHTERS first headlined a sold-out Garden in February 2008 on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour, returning to rock the venue for another sell-out show in November 2011 on the "Wasting Light" tour. Most recently, the band sold-out two nights at The World's Most Famous Arena in July 2018, on their "Concrete And Gold" tour.

