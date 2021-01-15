FOO FIGHTERS, JON BON JOVI And BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN To Perform At BIDEN-HARRIS Inauguration Event

FOO FIGHTERS and Jon Bon Jovi are among the artists who will perform at a televised event for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris next Wednesday (January 20). "Celebrating America" will be hosted by Tom Hanks, and will include additional appearances by Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Demi Lovato, as well as actors Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington.

Longoria and Washington will introduce segments throughout the night, ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances. FOO FIGHTERS, Legend and Springsteen will perform from iconic locations across the country.

"Celebrating America" will air from 8:30-10:30 pm. ET/PT on January 20 and will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild. The program will feature remarks from Biden and Harris and include remarks, performances that represent the rich diversity and extensive talent America offers, and the American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis.

The program will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC and PBS. It will be streamed live on Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) social media channels: YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. The PIC streaming partners, including Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse, will also be carrying the program live.

Over the course of five days of programming, "America United" activities will honor our traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes. These activities include "United We Serve", a National Day of Service on January 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day; a nationwide COVID-19 Memorial to Lives Lost on January 19; and the official Inaugural Ceremonies, a wreath laying on Arlington National Cemetery, and a "Parade Across America" on January 20. The events will culminate with the "Celebrating America" program. The PIC will also install an extensive public art display — a "Field of Flags," which will cover the National Mall up to 13th Street — to represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, D.C.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) 2021 is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization and separate entity from the Biden-Harris Transition charged with planning and executing activities surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

