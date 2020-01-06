FOO FIGHTERS Hint At New Music

FOO FIGHTERS have shared several cryptic photos on social media, apparently hinting that new music from the band will be coming soon. Along with the images were the hashtags #FF2020 and #FF25. This year, 2020, will mark the 25th anniversary of the FOO FIGHTERS' self-titled 1995 debut.

Frontman Dave Grohl and other members of the band have been hinting that a new studio LP is underway in recent months. The FOO FIGHTERS' last full-length LP was 2017's "Concrete And Gold", which entered the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1.

In recent weeks, FOO FIGHTERS have been rolling out a series of archival EPs as part of the lead-up to the band's quarter-century celebration. This latest one, titled "00959525", dates back to 1995 and features six tracks, including a cover of Ace Frehley's "Ozone". The EP also contains studio versions of the tracks "Winnebago", "Podunk" and "How I Miss You" plus a pair of live recordings from the BBC.

As previously reported, Grohl and fellow NIRVANA members Pat Smear and Krist Novoselic renited on Saturday night (January 4) at The Art of Elysium charity's annual benefit gala in Los Angeles to play a five-song set of NIRVANA's hits, with Beck, St. Vincent and Dave's 13-year-old daughter Violet handling lead vocals.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.



#FF2020 #FF25 #FF2020 #FF25 Posted by Foo Fighters on Thursday, January 2, 2020