FOO FIGHTERS Have Begun Teasing Their Tenth Studio Album

FOO FIGHTERS appear to be have started teasing their tenth studio album.

Over the course of the last few days, fans have reported seeing the band's classic logo next to an X, the roman numeral for 10, at various locations in California, suggesting that an official announcement is imminent.

This past May, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl spoke to Los Angeles's ALT 98.7 radio station about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold" album. He said: "We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it. It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way — not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, 'cause we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record."

Earlier in the year, FOO FIGHTERS canceled their DC Jam festival, which was scheduled to take place in July in Landover, Maryland. No acts had been confirmed yet for the event, which would have celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first FOO FIGHTERS album.

The FOO FIGHTERS also postponed a summer European run until 2021, and they also called off their "Van Tour" this fall in the U.S. That trek has been moved already from last spring.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

