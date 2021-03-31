FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES And PRIMUS Set For This Year's 'Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival'

FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, PRIMUS and INCUBUS are among the artists who are scheduled to perform at the the 2021 edition of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place September 2–5 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale today at noon CT at www.bonnaroo.com/ticket. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, Bonnaroo is presenting an array of affordable options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $99 per night. Car Camping Passes are priced at only $60 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

Hailed by The New York Times as the summer event that "revolutionized the modern rock festival," Bonnaroo has drawn high-profile media attention and critical acclaim for two groundbreaking decades.

To celebrate the return of Bonnaroo and to commemorate the festival's 20th Anniversary, Bonnaroo has created a one-of-a-kind NFT collection including a 1 of 1 special edition of the 2021 lineup poster. This is the first time a music festival has produced an NFT collection and Bonnaroo is so excited to partner with digital artist Archan Nair and premier NFT marketplace Makers Place. These digital works of art will be available exclusively on Makers Place on Saturday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Bid on both still and animated versions of the 2021 lineup poster, as well as a special edition animated artwork dedicated to Roofus.

Throughout its 20-year history, Bonnaroo has evolved and innovated to make each and every event more enjoyable, with the safety of its fans, artists, and staff a top priority. Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they'll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds. Updates will be shared at www.bonnaroo.com, through Bonnaroo's social media channels, and via the Bonnaroo email list.

"It's exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival," said Gov. Bill Lee. "Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!"