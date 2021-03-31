FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES And PRIMUS Set For This Year's 'Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival'

March 31, 2021 0 Comments

FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES And PRIMUS Set For This Year's 'Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival'

FOO FIGHTERS, DEFTONES, PRIMUS and INCUBUS are among the artists who are scheduled to perform at the the 2021 edition of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place September 2–5 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale today at noon CT at www.bonnaroo.com/ticket. Options include General Admission (4-Day), GA+ (4-Day), VIP (4-Day), Platinum (4-Day), General Admission Camping & Parking, VIP Camping, Platinum Camping, and more. Once again, Bonnaroo is presenting an array of affordable options, with tickets starting at $35 down and accommodations available for as low as $99 per night. Car Camping Passes are priced at only $60 (plus fees) per car, not per person, allowing fans to both save money and reduce their carbon footprint by carpooling.

Hailed by The New York Times as the summer event that "revolutionized the modern rock festival," Bonnaroo has drawn high-profile media attention and critical acclaim for two groundbreaking decades.

To celebrate the return of Bonnaroo and to commemorate the festival's 20th Anniversary, Bonnaroo has created a one-of-a-kind NFT collection including a 1 of 1 special edition of the 2021 lineup poster. This is the first time a music festival has produced an NFT collection and Bonnaroo is so excited to partner with digital artist Archan Nair and premier NFT marketplace Makers Place. These digital works of art will be available exclusively on Makers Place on Saturday, April 3 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Bid on both still and animated versions of the 2021 lineup poster, as well as a special edition animated artwork dedicated to Roofus.

Throughout its 20-year history, Bonnaroo has evolved and innovated to make each and every event more enjoyable, with the safety of its fans, artists, and staff a top priority. Bonnaroo organizers as always will be in regular communication with local health and public safety officials and will continue to abide by relevant recommendations. As it approaches, Bonnaroovians will receive regular updates with the important information needed to plan their trip to The Farm, including any changes to policies and procedures they'll need to know before entering the festival and campgrounds. Updates will be shared at www.bonnaroo.com, through Bonnaroo's social media channels, and via the Bonnaroo email list.

"It's exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival," said Gov. Bill Lee. "Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!"

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).