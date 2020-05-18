FOO FIGHTERS' DAVE GROHL Says He Will 'Absolutely' Write Memoir One Day

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl has told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview that he will "absolutely" write a memoir one day. He said: "You know, years ago I was at a barbecue and I met a book agent, and he said, 'Have you ever considered writing a book?' and I said, 'Well, of course, someday.' And he said, 'It's really easy — you'll do four or five hours of interviews and someone else will write it in your voice and it will be great.' And I thought, 'Fuck that!'"

Grohl continued: "I come from a family of writers, and granted I'm a black sheep but I'm not that bad, my God. So I figured you know if I were to ever write a book, it would be in my hand. I've considered it for fuckin' years but A, I never had the time, and B, I never felt like I was ready because every day something happens that I'd love to write about, and I'd hate to write sort of a typical autobiography. So years ago, I thought, 'Well, maybe it will just a collection of anecdotes — maybe instead of it just being my life in 300 pages it could be just funny stories.'

"I mean, listen, most rock musicians are great storytellers; this is true. Because most rock musicians have spent more than a few hours in the back lounge of a bus spinning yarns, swapping stories about all the different people they've gotten wasted with or jammed with. So there aren't too many rock musicians that are short on great stories."

Grohl recently started an Instagram series called "Dave's True Stories." Launched in March to entertain people during the coronavirus crisis, the series features Grohl writing anecdotes about various events in his career, from jamming with Prince to getting an e-mail from David Bowie.

FOO FIGHTERS were planning a series of projects to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary this year, including a new album, a documentary, a "secret project," a tour and more, all of which is now on hold.

Grohl told Entertainment Weekly about the postponed plans: "All of that went out the window when the pandemic became what it is now. I forgot about the band, I forgot about the album, I forgot about the documentary and the video and I focused on my family — just as I'm sure everybody else did."