FOO FIGHTERS Cover BEE GEES' 'You Should Be Dancing'

FOO FIGHTERS performed several songs, including a cover version of the BEE GEES classic "You Should Be Dancing", on Jo Wiley's BBC Radio 2 "Sofa Session". You can now listen to the session at this location.

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl explained how the cover came about, saying: "We've been going down to our studio every day and filming things and recording things, and this one day we had our list of things we were supposed to do and it said, 'Record a cover song for Jo.' And while we were having this conversation, somebody said, 'Hey, have you seen that BEE GEES documentary?' And I was like the last person on earth — the only person that hadn't seen it! So I was, like, 'Why don't we just do a BEE GEES song?' And someone was just, like, 'Okay… how do you wanna do it?!' And I said: 'Well, let's do it like the BEE GEES.'"

He continued: "We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, 'Okay, well, I'm gonna go out and sing it…' and let me tell you, I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life! I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!'

FOO FIGHTERS are continuing to promote their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which recently landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

The Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" came out on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.

The first single from the disc, "Shame Shame", was released in November. An accompanying music video for the song was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars Grohl and Sofia Boutella. "Shame Shame" renders in stunning black and white an interpretation of a recurring dream that's haunted Grohl since his childhood days.

