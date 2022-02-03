FOO FIGHTERS Celebrate Release Of Their 'Studio 666' Movie With Return Of Their SiriusXM Channel

Perfect for times like these, Foo Fighters Radio will return to SiriusXM from February 4 at 3 a.m. ET through March 5 in celebration of the February 25 theatrical release of "Studio 666", a horror comedy film starring the band.

The exclusive channel will air on Channel 105 and be available on the SXM app. Listeners will hear insight into all of FOO FIGHTERS' albums, the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, B-sides, rarities and more. Tune in to also go behind the scenes with the band and discover the making of "Studio 666" in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM host Kat Corbett. Plus, enjoy shows hosted by the band members, weekly epic concerts from their vaults, and celebrity guest DJs.

Check out the trailer for FOO FIGHTERS' "Studio 666" below along with an exclusive clip from Foo Fighters Radio, including a highlight from the band's performance at the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles.

In "Studio 666", the legendary rock band FOO FIGHTERS move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

"After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full-length feature horror comedy film," said Grohl. "Like most things FOO, 'Studio 666' began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album 'Medicine At Midnight' (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best-kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. 'Studio 666' will fuck you up."

Based on a story by Grohl and screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes, "Studio 666" is produced by Roswell Films' and Therapy Studios' John Ramsay and James A. Rota. Executive producers are John Silva, Kristen Welsh, John Cutcliffe, Gaby Skolnek, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, James Masciello, Matthew Sidari, Mitchell Zhang and Tom Ortenberg.

