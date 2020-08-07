FOO FIGHTERS Cancel 'Van Tour'

FOO FIGHTERS have canceled their "Van Tour". The trek, which was originally scheduled to take place in April and May, was rescheduled two months ago to this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

FOO FIGHTERS says in a statement: "We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so."

All shows listed below will be automatically refunded.

Oct. 01 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Oct. 03 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Oct. 05 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Oct. 09 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Oct. 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Oct. 15 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Oct. 17 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Dec. 01 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Dec. 03 - Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Center

Dec. 05 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

For further information, please visit your point of purchase.

"Van Tour" was supposed to see FOO FIGHTERS playing at the same cities as during the band's 1995 tour when Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear hit the road in a Dodge van.

Grohl recently spoke to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold", revealing that, "We just finished another fucking record, and I'm so fucking proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done.

"I'm fucking excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it," he continued. "There are choruses on this record that 50 fucking thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's fucking hearts together in that moment. And that's what it’s all about."

Grohl also reflected on FOO FIGHTERS' 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1995 debut, saying: "Honestly, it doesn't feel like we've been doing this for 25 fucking years. It's funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to '96, that was one thing. When I think of '90 to '99, that's another, and so on. I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I've been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times."

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

