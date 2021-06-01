FOO FIGHTERS Announce First U.S. Dates Of 26th-Anniversary Tour

Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, FOO FIGHTERS are answering the burning question of "Are they doing any of their own shows?" with a resounding "fuck yes."

Tickets will go on sale June 4 at 10 a.m. local time for the first confirmed U.S. headline dates of FOO FIGHTERS' "26th Anniversary Tour", which will take place as follows:

July 28 - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center -Cincinnati, OH

July 30 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater -Milwaukee, WI

August 03 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater -St. Louis, MO

August 05 - Azura Amphitheater -Bonner Springs, KS

August 07 - The Zoo Amphitheater -Oklahoma City, OK

August 09 - Isleta Amphitheater -Albuquerque, NM

* RADKEY supports on all dates

The six newly announced dates are the first FOO FIGHTERS headlining shows to be confirmed since the February release of "Medicine At Midnight" (Roswell/RCA). This means the FF faithful in six more cities will finally have the chance to sing along to "Shame Shame", "No Son of Mine", "Waiting On A War" and more from the album that's been hailed as "brighter and more optimistic than anything they’ve ever done" (Rolling Stone)" and "one of FOO FIGHTERS' best albums of this century" (The Wall Street Journal).

FOO FIGHTERS fans are advised to keep a watchful eye on foofighters.com and the band's socials for a crapload more shows to be announced.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the FOO FIGHTERS tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

"Medicine At Midnight" landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" came out on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.

The first single from the disc, "Shame Shame", was released in November. An accompanying music video for the song was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl and Sofia Boutella. "Shame Shame" renders in stunning black and white an interpretation of a recurring dream that's haunted Grohl since his childhood days.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch