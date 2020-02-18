FOO FIGHTERS Announce 2020 'Van Tour'

Congratulations: You're old! You've been going to see FOO FIGHTERS shows for 25 years now! What better way to celebrate than joining the band in commemorating its silver anniversary in some of the same cities where the first FF shows took place in 1995? Beginning April 12 at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, the FOO FIGHTERS' 2020 "Van Tour" will do just that, hitting a number of the same spots that Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear trailblazed in a Dodge van all those years ago — in arenas this time, because aside from many of those clubs on that 1995 trek having since ceased to exist, squeezing a 2020 FF show into the few that are still around would just be too insane…

… or would it? Stay tuned for the answer to that question. Or answers...

In addition to customary all-night rock n roll marathons from 1995 "Van Tour" veterans Grohl, Mendel and Smear and their longtime comrades Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee, each and every 2020 "Van Tour" show will feature a very special opening attraction: A sneak peek at an excerpt from Dave Grohl's brand new documentary "What Drives Us". FOO FIGHTERS' 2020 "Van Tour" will feature a short preview from Dave's deep dive into what possesses a particular tribe of human beings to leave behind jobs, families, relationships and any semblance of sanity to climb into a busted ass econoline and take their music to the people — or at least a dozen or so of them here and there. "What Drives Us" explores motivations, recounts personal anecdotes, and explores the physical and psychological toll of touring in vans via interviews with members of van tour veteran bands ranging from BLACK FLAG and DEAD KENNEDYS to METALLICA and THE BEATLES, and many, many more.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the "Van Tour" 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 18 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, February 20 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

The "Van Tour" 2020 dates:

April 12
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix

April 14
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ

April 16
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC

April 18
Wichita, KS
INTRUST Bank Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS

April 20
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN

May 10
Green Bay, WI
Resch Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GBWI

May 12
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GRMI

May 14
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cincy

May 18
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cleveland

May 20
Hamilton, ON
FirstOntario Centre
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/HON

