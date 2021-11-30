FOO FIGHTERS Announce Spring/Summer 2022 North American Tour

Newly inducted Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOO FIGHTERS will embark on a North American tour next spring and summer. The band has just confirmed 17 more marathon evenings of life-affirming rock communion, to take place at amphitheaters, stadiums and festivals during May, July and August of 2022.

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

The 2022 dates will mark FOO FIGHTERS' most extensive North American run since the February release of the band's 10th album, "Medicine At Midnight" (Roswell/RCA) — hailed as "brighter and more optimistic than anything they've ever done" (Rolling Stone)" and "one of FOO FIGHTERS' best albums of this century" (The Wall Street Journal).

Citi is the official presale credit card of the FOO FIGHTERS' "Live In North America 2022" tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 30 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, December 2 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

FOO FIGHTERS' 2022 North American tour dates:

May 14 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

May 20 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

May 24 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Jul. 17- Citi Field - New York, NY

Jul. 19 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

Jul. 22 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON

Jul. 24 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

Jul. 27 - Maine Savings Amphitheater - Bangor, ME

Jul. 29 - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

Aug. 01 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN

Aug. 03 - Huntington Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN

Aug. 06 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

Aug. 08 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug. 10 - Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT

Aug. 13 - T-Mobile Park - Seattle, WA

Aug. 18 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

Aug. 20 - Banc of California Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

"Medicine At Midnight" landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.