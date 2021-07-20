FOO FIGHTERS Announce Rescheduled Forum Concert

The FOO FIGHTERS concert previously set to take place at the Forum in Los Angeles on July 17, 2021 has been rescheduled to August 26, 2021. Tickets will automatically be valid for the new date. For refund inquiries, please defer to your point of purchase.

FOO FIGHTERS postponed the original Forum concert after a member of the band's organization tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

On July 14, FOO FIGHTERS released the following statement: "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the FOO FIGHTERS organization.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturdays show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date."

FOO FIGHTERS' concert at the Forum was supposed to mark the first full-capacity show at the iconic venue in more than a year.

The band played a sold-out show on June 20 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. To warm up for the MSG gig, FOO FIGHTERS performed five days earlier at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, California. Both venues required ticket buyers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend.

Last November, FOO FIGHTERS played a livestreamed concert for fans at The Roxy in West Hollywood, California. Six months later, they participated in the televised Live Vax concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

FOO FIGHTERS are continuing to promote their latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", which landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" came out on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.