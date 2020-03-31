FOO FIGHTERS Announce Rescheduled Dates For Rest Of 'Van Tour' 2020

FOO FIGHTERS have rescheduled all of the dates on their previously announced "Van Tour" due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.
The trek, which was originally scheduled to take place in April and May, will see the band playing at the same cities as during FOO FIGHTERS' 1995 tour when Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear hit the road in a Dodge van.
Grohl said in a statement: "Hi, this is Dave. Remember me? The guy who wouldn't even postpone a show when my goddamn leg was falling off?
"Well… playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing, but playing a show when YOUR health and safety is in jeopardy is another…
"We fuckin' love you guys. So let's do this right and rain check shit. The album is done, and it's fuckin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear shit up like we always do. Promise.
"Now go wash your hands."
"Van Tour" rescheduled shows:
Previously scheduled for April 12
New date December 5
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Phoenix
Previously scheduled for April 14
New date December 3
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Ana Star Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/ABQ
Previously schedule for April 16
New date December 1
Oklahoma City, OK
Chesapeake Energy Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/OKC
Previously scheduled for April 18
New date October 17
Wichita, KS
Intrust Bank Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/WKS
Previously scheduled for April 20
New date October 9
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/KTN
Previously scheduled for May 10
New date October 15
Green Bay, WI
Resch Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GBWI
Previously scheduled for May 12
New date October 7
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/GRMI
Previously scheduled for May 14
New date October 13
Cincinnati, OH
Heritage Bank Center
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cincy
Previously scheduled for May 16
New date October 5
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Detroit
Previously scheduled for May 18
New date October 3
Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/Cleveland
Previously scheduled for May 20
New date October 1
Hamilton, ON
Firstontario Centre
https://FooFighters.lnk.to/HON
Grohl recently spoke to U.K.'s Kerrang! magazine about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold", revealing that, "We just finished another fucking record, and I'm so fucking proud of it. It's unlike anything we've ever done.
"I'm fucking excited for people to hear it and I can't wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it," he continued. "There are choruses on this record that 50 fucking thousand people are gonna sing, and it's gonna bring everyone's fucking hearts together in that moment. And that's what it’s all about."
Grohl also reflected on FOO FIGHTERS' 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled 1995 debut, saying: "Honestly, it doesn't feel like we've been doing this for 25 fucking years. It's funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to '96, that was one thing. When I think of '90 to '99, that's another, and so on. I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I've been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times."
Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.