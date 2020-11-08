FOO FIGHTERS Announce 'Medicine At Midnight' Album; 'Shame Shame' Single Available

FOO FIGHTERS just transformed Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza into a rock and roll party, with the first-ever performance of their smoldering new single "Shame Shame" on the November 7 episode of "Saturday Night Live", hosted by friend of the band Dave Chappelle.

"Shame Shame" is the first taste of the band's forthcoming 10th album, "Medicine At Midnight", due out February 5, 2021 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

"Medicine At Midnight" is available for pre-order, including a limited-edition purple swirl vinyl version, available exclusively at this location.

Produced by Greg Kurstin and FOO FIGHTERS, engineered by Darrell Thorp and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, "Medicine At Midnight" packs the following nine songs into a tight-ass 37 minutes:

01. Making A Fire

02. Shame Shame

03. Cloudspotter

04. Waiting On A War

05. Medicine At Midnight

06. No Son Of Mine

07. Holding Poison

08. Chasing Birds

09. Love Dies Young

This past May, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl spoke to Los Angeles's ALT 98.7 radio station about the band's upcoming follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold" album. He said: "We were supposed to start the tour in the middle of April, and I was really looking forward to it, because we finished making a record, and the record is so good, and we were so excited for people to hear it, we were so excited to go out and play it. It's filled with these anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs. It's weird, because it's almost like a dance record in a weird way — not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It's got groove, man. To me, it's like our David Bowie's 'Let's Dance' record. That's what we wanted to make, 'cause we were, like, 'Let's make this really up, fun record."

Earlier in the year, FOO FIGHTERS canceled their DC Jam festival, which was scheduled to take place in July in Landover, Maryland. No acts had been confirmed yet for the event, which would have celebrated the 25th anniversary of the first FOO FIGHTERS album.

The FOO FIGHTERS also postponed a summer European run until 2021, and they also called off their "Van Tour" this fall in the U.S. That trek has been moved already from last spring.

Seven of FOO FIGHTERS' albums have landed in the Billboard top 10, including 2014's "Sonic Highways", which debuted and peaked at No. 2.

Photo credit: Danny Clinch

