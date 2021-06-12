FOO FIGHTERS Announce Intimate Concert In Los Angeles; Proof Of Vaccination Required

FOO FIGHTERS will play an intimate warmup show at Agoura Hills, California's Canyon Club on Tuesday, June 15. The concert will take place five days ahead of the band's Madison Square Garden-reopening concert.
Non-transferable tickets for the special 21+ show at the Canyon will be available only at the club itself; ticket buyers must show photo ID as well as proof of vaccination. In person ticket sales begin Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 a.m. only at the Canyon Club.
Tickets are priced at $26, a nod to the band's 26th anniversary.
"We've been waiting for this day for over a year," said Dave Grohl.""And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long-ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."
FOO FIGHTERS first headlined a sold-out Garden in February 2008 on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour, returning to rock the venue for another sell-out show in November 2011 on the "Wasting Light" tour. Most recently, the band sold-out two nights at The World's Most Famous Arena in July 2018, on their "Concrete And Gold" tour.
