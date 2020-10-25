FOO FIGHTERS And JON BON JOVI To Appear At Star-Studded Concert In Support Of BIDEN Campaign

FOO FIGHTERS and Jon Bon Jovi are among the artists who will perform at the "I Will Vote" concert.
The event, hosted by comedian George Lopez and political strategist Ana Navarro, will be streamed online tonight (Sunday, October 25) at 8 p.m. ET and will serve as a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund in support of former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
In addition to the FOO FIGHTERS and Jon Bon Jovi, the following artists are also scheduled to perform a mix of live and pre-recorded segments: A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Aloe Blacc, BLACK EYED PEAS & Jennifer Hudson, Cher, Ciara, Darren Criss, Andra Day, Jermaine Dupri, NE-YO, Johnta Austin & Friends, Macy Gray, John Legend, Dave Matthews, P!nk and Ben Platt.
A number of special guests are scheduled to appear during the livestream, including Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, along with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, La La Anthony, Margaret Cho, Jaime Camil, Dave Grohl, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Helen Mirren, Maren Morris, Billy Porter, Amy Schumer, will.i.am, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski & Jonathan Van Ness.
Fans are able to donate any amount of money to the Biden Victory Fund to attend the event.
Back in 2018, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl said that he was "ashamed" of having Donald Trump as the U.S. leader, explaining that the billionaire real estate mogul "seems like a massive jerk."
"Today, the American Dream is broken," Grohl told the British GQ magazine. "I've probably travelled internationally more than our current president and the one thing I understand that he doesn't is that the world isn't as big as you think it is. It is all in your neighborhood. India, Asia, Iceland aren't other solar systems. I am ashamed of our president. I feel apologetic for it when I travel."
In 2017, Grohl said in an interview with Switzerland's SRF 3 that criticism of Trump's extremist rhetoric by musicians and Hollywood stars only serves to embolden and fuel his base. "I think that for years maybe they felt like the minority and now all of a sudden there's a voice that they can sort of attach themselves to, and the more pushback they get from that, it's like the stronger they feel in a lot of ways," Grohl explained. "So all you can do is fight the good fight every day when you wake up and try to be a good person and treat everybody with respect."
Asked how he, as a responsible parent, talks with his kids about the often-inflammatory behavior we see from the president on a daily basis, Grohl told SRF 3: "I remember the night of the election, I had to sit down and have a talk with my daughter. She was terrified, man. And I basically told her what I'd just told you. I was, like, 'You can't give up hope. You just have to fight the good fight. And the things you believe in… You have to stand up and represent the things that you actually believe in.' That's what everybody should do. But I think it's hard for a kid to understand that."
On Saturday (October 24), Jon Bon Jovi played a three-song concert at a drive-in rally in eastern Pennsylvania for Joe Biden. At the event, Jon praised Biden's response to the coronavirus, saying, "Joe knows that masks are not a sign of weakness, they're a sign of strength."
Biden later called Bon Jovi a friend and "national treasure" who has "always gone wherever I've asked him."
Music has the power to change the world. So does voting.
Join us and many other performers for a concert to support @JoeBiden, @KamalaHarris and Democrats down the ballot.
Sign up here: https://t.co/icIBoF580w#VoteEarlyDay pic.twitter.com/QJGorHqDfa
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 24, 2020
Please, you are one of the best bands. You are one of my favorites. stay out of all this do not represent me I do not want to live in a communist country you do not know what that is, stay out of all this
— Ac-Rodas (@Yacha1978) October 24, 2020
Sucks beloved bands and entertainers are getting directly involved with 'Who' to vote for on this election. I understand to 'Get out and Vote' but not this. Entertainers are used to form a platform to help people escape things like work, politics & negativity. Very Unfortunate.
— Eric Quinonez (@edomelmer) October 24, 2020
I for one am enjoying the right wingers here who are so shocked, SHOCKED to discover that the most famously decent people in rock are not voting for the least decent President in history.
— Paul Sayers (@RandomCharStr) October 24, 2020
Just a serious question...do you hate when they get political, or just when their politics don't align with yours? Personally, I feel they have the same rights as everyone else to speak up about what they believe. It just so happens they have a larger microphone.
— Amy Lundeen (@Overj0yed) October 24, 2020
Er hello, how do all the Foos loving Trump supporters not realise what Concrete and Gold was all about? They’re involved because it’s that important FFS! I’m in the UK so can’t support this cause but I would! #VoteEarlyDay
— Hannah Millership (@HMillership) October 25, 2020
Love your music. Disagree with your politics. No hate. No boycott. No irrational emotions. Keep on rocking. I’ll do the same.
— Proud American (@tony64921793) October 24, 2020
I won’t be ridin with Biden but I respect your efforts to engage people in our great American idea. We are all blessed with opportunities for greatness. Just gotta get out there and do it! ??❤️??
— Mad O'Boyle (@MadelynOBoyle) October 25, 2020
Love when my favorite bands reveal themselves to be good people. Stoked to see @BonJovi on here too. Y’all rock. ??
— Jeremy Lusk (@imjeremylusk) October 24, 2020
Yet another reason why you guys (especially you Dave) are the best.
— Dave Spodek (@DaveSpodek) October 25, 2020
I think this is a sign how scary the situation in the US is - when the Foos get political ??
— Milen Golchev MD (@milengolchev) October 25, 2020
How are people shocked?! Like didn’t you guys dedicate “My Hero” to President Obama?!...Also yes this is amazing and I will be watching! ?
— Olivia Delgado (@Olivioid) October 25, 2020
