FOO FIGHTERS' 'All My Life' Single Certified Platinum In U.K.

FOO FIGHTERS' "All My Life" has been certified platinum in the U.K. for equivalent sales of 600,000 units. The track appears on the band's 2002 album "One By One", which was certified double platinum in the U.K. in 2013.

This past February, FOO FIGHTERS' latest album, "Medicine At Midnight", entered the U.K. chart at position No. 1. The effort earned 42,500 chart sales, with almost three-quarters of those made up of CD and vinyl copies, outselling its six closest rivals combined, according to Billboard.

"Medicine At Midnight" was FOO FIGHTERS' fifth U.K. No. 1 album following "One By One", "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" (2007), "Wasting Light" (2011) and "Concrete & Gold" (2017).

As previously reported, FOO FIGHTERS' will release "Hail Satin" exclusively for Record Store Day on July 17. The 10-track LP will contain the band's covers of five BEE GEES classics — "You Should Be Dancing", "Night Fever", "Tragedy" and "More Than A Woman" plus Andy Gibb's "Shadow Dancing" — as well as five FOO FIGHTERS' tracks from the "Medicine At Midnight" album recorded live at the band's 606 studio. The limited-edition vinyl will be packaged "era-appropriately in a dazzling rainbow mylar sleeve."

FOO FIGHTERS previously performed "You Should Be Dancing" for the Jo Wiley's BBC show and "Shadow Dancing" for the Rock N' Relief livestream.

"Medicine At Midnight" landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" came out on February 5 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.