FOO FIGHTERS: 10 New Shows Added To 2022 North American Tour

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOO FIGHTERS will be giving the people even more of what they want. The band has added no less than 10 more evenings of life-affirming rock communion across the U.S. and Canada throughout 2022.

Tickets for the newly announced headline shows will be on sale to the public Friday, February 18 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers will have access to exclusive presales for the Sioux Falls and Bend shows from Tuesday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, February 17 at 10 p.m. local.

The new dates expand FOO FIGHTERS' North American run that kicked off in 2021 with already legendary marathon shows including the return of rock n roll to Madison Square Garden and the Forum in L.A., a triumphant Lollapalooza headline set, and literally dozens more — all eliciting some of the most ecstatic reactions in FOO FIGHTERS history.

FOO FIGHTERS 2022 North American tour dates:

Feb. 26 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

Apr. 29 - May 1 - Memphis, TN - Beale Street Music Festival

May 01 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 14 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

May 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion (sold out)

May 18 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion (sold out)

May 20 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park (sold out)

May 22/22 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville

May 24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (sold out)

May 27 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

Jul. 17 - New York, NY - Citi Field

Jul. 19 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Jul. 22 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Jul. 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Jul. 27 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul. 29 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

Aug. 01 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (sold out)

Aug. 03/22 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium

Aug. 06 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 08 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 10 - Big Sky, MT - Big Sky Events Arena (sold out)

Aug. 13 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, CA — Banc of California Stadium (sold out)

New tour dates:

Sep. 18 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sep. 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Arena

Sep. 23 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sep. 25 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

Sep. 27 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sep. 29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 01 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

Oct. 03 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Oct. 05 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Oct. 07 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

The 2022 dates will mark FOO FIGHTERS' most extensive North American run since the February 2021 release of the band's 10th album, "Medicine At Midnight" (Roswell/RCA) — hailed as "brighter and more optimistic than anything they've ever done" (Rolling Stone)" and "one of FOO FIGHTERS' best albums of this century" (The Wall Street Journal).

"Medicine At Midnight" landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 64,000 copies in the U.S.

FOO FIGHTERS previously topped the chart with 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and 2011's "Wasting Light".

23,000 of "Medicine At Midnight"'s first-week sales came from vinyl LP sales, with CDs and digital albums registering 20,000 each.

"Medicine At Midnight" is a nine-song, 37-minute effort which was produced by the FOO FIGHTERS and Greg Kurstin.