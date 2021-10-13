FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Pulls Out Of European Tour With ACCEPT: 'Many Factors Have Weighed Into This Decision'

Arizona metallers FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have pulled out of their previously announced European tour as the support act for ACCEPT. The trek was scheduled to kick off on January 15 in Oberhausen, Germany and conclude on Febraury 28 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Earlier today, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM released the following statement: "Due to circumstances beyond our control we unfortunately find it necessary to with-draw from the ACCEPT 'Too Mean To Die' tour. Many factors have weighed into this decision.
"We wish our friends in ACCEPT and PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS much success on the upcoming tour, and we hope to see all of our fans in Europe as soon as possible!!"
Two months ago, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's concert in San Francisco was canceled due to the "unvaccinated" status of some of the bandmembers. The Arizona metal veterans' concert on August 25 at the DNA Lounge was scrapped by the venue after the San Francisco mayor announced that the city would be requiring both proof of full vaccination and masks in bars, restaurants, and all indoor settings.
In a post on the DNA Lounge web site, the venue wrote: "We are sorry to report that the FLOTSAM AND JETSAM are unvaccinated, and so we were forced to cancel this show.
"Get vaccinated! Especially if you are on tour!"
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM is promoting its latest album, "Blood In The Water", which came out in June. The LP was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, POWERWOLF).
Formed 35 years ago, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, released its landmark debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver", the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted left to join METALLICA after their bassist Cliff Burton was killed in a tour-bus crash in Sweden in September 1986.
In a recent interview with Arizona Central, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM singer Eric "A.K." Knutson said: "We're very hungry for it. We feel like it's our turn to get to that next level like TESTAMENT or DEATH ANGEL or any of those other bands that have been around as long as we have. They all made it to that next level. And they deserve it. They worked their butts off for it. But we never quite got to that point."
"We've learned that you have to put the work in. Those guys put the work in. [MEGADETH leader] Dave Mustaine, he's not the nicest guy in the world. But he is a hard worker. And he put in the work every day of his life to get where he is."
Knutson went on to say that METALLICA put the work in, too. "But they also got super lucky and were in the right place at the right time doing the right kind of songs," he said.
