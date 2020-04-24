FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Announces Spring 2021 'Demolition Of North America' Tour

Veteran Arizona thrashers FLOTSAM AND JETSAM have announced the new dates for their "Demolition Of North America" tour which had to be cancelled due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. The new set of dates will begin at Club Red in Tempe, Arizona on April 30, 2021 and will conclude on June 6, 2021 at Brick By Brick in San Diego, California. A trailer for the tour can be seen below.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM guitarist Michael Gilbert says: "Flotzilla fans, we are absolutely thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for 2021, and we are very much looking forward to seeing you all!

"The ongoing situation has been devastating in many senses, but we truly hope you are all doing as well as possible during these though times.

"We can't effing wait to headbang together again and let loose some of that energy we have been containing for months. Stay home, stay safe, and we’ll catch you again in 2021."

2021 "Demolition Of North America" tour dates:

April 30 - Club Red ,Tempe, AZ

May 01 - Encore, Tucson, AZ

May 03 - Liquid Joe’s, SLC, UT

May 04 - Herman’s Hideaway, Denver, CO

May 06 - Scout Bar, Houston, TX

May 07 - Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX

May 08 - Trees, Dallas, TX

May 10 - Crowbar, Ybor City, FL

May 11 - The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

May 12 - Canal Club, Richmond, VA

May 13 - Kingsland, Brooklyn, NY

May 14 - Blackthorn 51, Elmhurst, NY

May 15 - The Chance, Poughkeepsie, NY

May 16 - Upstate Concert Hall, Albany, NY

May 17 - Dingbats, Clifton, NJ

May 18 - The Vault, New Bedford, MA

May 19 - Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY

May 20 - The Crafthouse, Pitt, PA

May 21 - Diesel, Chesterfield, MI

May 22 - Crucible, Madison, WI

May 23 - The Forge, Joliet, IL

May 25 - Vaudeville Mews, Des Moines, IA

May 26 - The Cabooze, Minneapolis, MN

May 27 - Park Theatre, Winnipeg, MB

May 28 - The Exchange, Regina, SK

May 29 - Dickens, Calgary, AB

May 30 - The Starlite Room, Edmonton, AB

May 31 - Rickshaw Theater, Vancouver, BC

Jun. 01 - El Corazon, Seattle, WA

Jun. 02 - Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

Jun. 03 - Holy Diver, Sacramento, CA

Jun. 04 - Whiskey a Go Go, West Hollywood, CA

Jun. 05 - Malones, Santa Ana, CA

Jun. 06 - Brick by Brick, San Diego, CA

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's latest album, "The End Of Chaos", was released in January 2019 via AFM Records.

Last spring, singer Eric "A.K." Knutson told The Metal Voice that FLOTSAM AND JETSAM was already working on material for the follow-up to "The End Of Chaos".

Asked about a possible musical direction for the next FLOTSAM AND JETSAM disc, Gilbert said: "'The End Of Chaos' kind of bled over into the power metal thing. I don't know how we did that, being a speed metal band [or] a thrash band, classified as that. But where we're going now, I think it's gonna get much heavier, actually. I don't know how that's gonna happen, but the new stuff that Steve [Conley, guitar] and I are writing, and what [Eric is] putting on it, it's gonna be fucking heavy as shit."

