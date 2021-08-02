FLOOR JANSEN: 'I Would Like To Find A Way To Combine A Solo Career With NIGHTWISH'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "Breaking Absolutes With Peter Orullian" podcast, NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen discussed some of the things she would still like to accomplish in her career, both with the band and away from it. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Short term, I've been working on a solo album since the beginning of the pandemic, or let's say a little bit before that when the solo career [picked up] in the Netherlands. And it really kickstarted my own creativity that I haven't really been able to use over the years. It's nice that it gets out. And I would like to do more of that and actually finish that album and make those steps and find a way to combine a solo career with NIGHTWISH and my life at home, which I even more value after spending so much time here in this green heaven [in Sweden] where I live."

She continued: "And long-term, my biggest desire is to keep doing this in a good balance between everything. And that maybe sounds a bit cheesy or, 'Yeah, of course,' but if I see how difficult that is for everybody that's been doing this for a long, long time, to keep a certain mental health, to keep a certain connection to the rest of the world, but not 'we're in a tour situation' world but the world outside of that bubble, that would be something I highly envision and to not lose my mind halfway being Mrs. Rock Star or whatever. And being a very, very high-sensitive person, I'd like to keep my sanity in the overflow of impulses and impressions that I get throughout these days. And, yeah, if I can still come home to where I'm coming home to now, that would be a long-term dream."

Floor played her first pandemic-era solo concert last month at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.

Floor officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.

NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.

Last Year, Jansen released a Dutch-language song called "De Beelden Blijven" which she recorded for the documentary "Kinderen In Oorlog: 75 Jaar Later" in cooperation with War Child.

Before joining NIGHTWISH, Jansen served as the vocalist in the Dutch bands AFTER FOREVER and REVAMP. More recently, she released a one-off album with a duo called NORTHWARD, in which she was joined by Jørn Viggo Lofstad, the guitarist of Norwegian band PAGAN'S MIND.

