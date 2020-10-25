FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Unplugs For Acoustic Single 'The Day We'll Be Gone', Announces New Lineup

Italian orchestral death metal masters FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE have unplugged for a new rendition of their song "The Day We'll Be Gone". The acoustic two-track digital single features an instrumental version and is accompanied by a studio performance video clip. The artwork was created once again by renowned visionary artist Travis Smith (AVENGED SEVENFOLD, OPETH, KATATONIA). The original song is found on the band's critically praised fifth album "Veleno".

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE has also announced its new official lineup, featuring Veronica Bordacchini (vocals), Fabio Bartoletti (guitar) and Eugene Ryabchenko (drums).

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE frontman Francesco Paoli states: "In these uncertain times, we wanted to bare our inner souls and let the music speak for itself. This track pushes us out of our comfort zone as musicians and performer, proving that art in any form can survive the most dreadful circumstances. Given the current situation, it was the right time to do something truly experimental, a once-in-a-lifetime musical exploration for the band.

"Our recent live streaming concert introduced our new band members to a worldwide crowd, but this song really shows how strongly open minded and skilled they are. Me, Francesco and Paolo have been through this journey together for over a decade, but we haven't felt this good for a long time. That's why we're glad to announce them as official band members. Expect much more, sooner than you think."

Francesco adds: "This is the best lineup we could ask for. Eugene is an absolute phenomenon on drums, so I'm really glad to pass the torch to a great successor. Fabio is a true guitar hero, extremely tight and tasteful. Veronica has been with us for seven years now and even today her incredible talent never ceases to amaze me, so I know she can push her limits further in the future. Now our rehearsal room feels like home again."

Italian for "venom," "Veleno" marked FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE's first record in three years. The "metal part" of "Veleno" was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the "orchestral part" — the ensembles — were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, EPICA) at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering.


