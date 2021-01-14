FLEETWOOD MAC Co-Founder MICK FLEETWOOD's Recorded Catalog Interests Acquired By BMG

BMG has announced it has acquired outright FLEETWOOD MAC co-founder Mick Fleetwood's interests in the band's recordings.

The deal gives BMG Fleetwood's royalty interest in over 300 recordings including all of FLEETWOOD MAC's biggest hits, among them "Dreams", "The Chain", "Go Your Own Way" and "Landslide" from albums including "Fleetwood Mac" (1975), "Rumours" (1977) and "Tango In The Night" (1987). It includes Fleetwood's interest in all of their recorded work apart from their first two albums.

It means BMG will participate in the proceeds of the global viral success of "Dreams" on TikTok which became a worldwide sensation generating over 3.2 billion streams globally (during an eight-week period September 24 to November 19, 2020). The song generated 182 million streams, 126,000 downloads, 2.8 billion TikTok views, and sold upwards of 86,000 albums in the U.S. in 2020. The moment captured a new generation of fans, while its contagious vibes spread across the globe engraining it as a defining moment of 2020 and propelled "Rumours" into the charts worldwide, reaching No. 6 on Billboard's Streaming Songs chart 43 years after its release.

The acquisition also strengthens an ongoing relationship which includes the theatrical, record and mediabook release of "Mick Fleetwood & Friends", 2020's tribute event to legendary guitarist Peter Green and the early years of FLEETWOOD MAC, including performances by stars such as Steven Tyler, Christine McVie, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher and Pete Townshend.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said: "Mick Fleetwood is the bedrock of one of the greatest bands in rock. He has a unique talent to bring together musicians of all genres and, of course, he is one of rock's greatest drummers. BMG is proud to represent his greatest work and excited about the forthcoming launch of 'Mick Fleetwood & Friends'."

Fleetwood said: "This is a wonderfully inspiring marriage between two creative partners that understand all aspects of the business. Foremost, BMG understands the artistry and puts the artist first. If this partnership is any indication of my past, and now future, working relationship with BMG, it's that they truly 'get it.'"

The sale of Mick Fleetwood's recorded interests was brokered by his manager Carl Stubner of Shelter Music Group. Said Stubner: "For over 50 years, Mick's works continue to be introduced to legions of new fans while BMG continues to ensure its artists are paid their fair share. In an industry not always known to look after its iconic artists, BMG continues to maximize their income streams."

BMG EVP group strategy and M&A Justus Haerder said: "This acquisition highlights the value of timeless recordings in a streaming market which is increasingly benefitting established rather than newer artists. While recent acquisition activity in the music market has focused on music publishing, this is a pure recorded investment which will get the full benefit of streaming growth. Catalogues such as FLEETWOOD MAC's which connect with every generation are benefiting disproportionately from that growth."

Mick Fleetwood formed FLEETWOOD MAC with John "Mac" McVie in 1967 with guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer. The band hit their stride with their third album "Then Play On" with hit singles "Albatross" and "Man Of The World", but the band fell apart amid substance issues and relationship problems.

Their golden period began in July 1975 with a new lineup and the release of "Fleetwood Mac", their first U.S. No. 1. It was followed by a string of classics, including "Rumours", "Tusk", "Mirage", "Tango In The Night" and "The Dance". FLEETWOOD MAC has sold more than 120 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1998.