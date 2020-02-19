FLAT EARTH Feat. Former HIM And AMORPHIS Members: New Single 'Draining By Your Flame' Due In March

FLAT EARTH, the new band featuring former HIM members Mikko "Linde" Lindström (guitar) and Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (drums) alongside ex-AMORPHIS bassist Niclas Etelävuori and POLANSKI singer Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen, will release a new single, "Draining By Your Flame", on March 23. The song is taken from FLAT EARTH's upcoming second album, due in the fall.

According to a press release, FLAT EARTH "produces heavy riffs, blasting beats and cinematic chords that combine to create an unforgiving, passionate, and dynamic sound." The band's debut single, "Blame", premiered on Radio Rock in 2018, immediately gaining popularity throughout Finland and the rest of Europe. "Cyanide" followed a short time later, gaining public recognition and earning FLAT EARTH a spot as the support act for ALICE IN CHAINS in Helsinki.

FLAT EARTH's debut album, "None For One", was released in November 2018 via Drakkar Entertainment in Europe (excluding Finland, where the effort was made available through the band's own label Suur Etikett). The disc was recorded at Finnvox in Helsinki with producer Hiili Hiilesmaa, who has previously worked with HIM, AMORPHIS, THE 69 EYES and APOCALYPTICA, among others.

In the beginning of 2019, FLAT EARTH entered the studio to record the follow-up to "None For One". The new disc was mixed by legendary producer Tim Palmer.

FLAT EARTH was formed after Etelavuori fell out with the manager of AMORPHIS and exited the latter band. Suddenly, Niclas was left stranded. He decided to show the world that he still had a lot to give, so he started looking for possible bandmates.

Niclas explained: "After over two decades playing with bands, I was at a point thinking that maybe I start doing something else. But then I knew I had these songs on my hard drive still, and nothing was done with them. And I just wanted to get rid of them and see what happens. But then it kind of took over and I started to focus more on that."

Linde first sprang to mind, even though he still had his hands full with HIM at that time. Nevertheless, the two of them kept meeting regularly, and started working on ideas for new songs. Getting Anthony on board provided additional inspiration. And when their old bandmate Karppinen finally joined on drums, the group's lineup was completed.

While Linde was busy playing the States and Europe on HIM's farewell tour, the remaining trio spent their time recording drums to seven pilot demos that had previously been taped in Niclas's basement studio. Gas brought along two of his own songs, and Anthony composed a new track for the band. Linde found an old song of his he had first fleshed out when he was only 13. The rest of the tracks were Niclas's ideas mainly, treated to the band's arrangements, with Anthony providing both the vocal melodies, as well as the lyrics. The basic structure for the first album was ready.

Linde remembered: "Our common friend, who's been helping us get this band off the ground, recommended a guy named Anttoni 'Anthony' Pikkarainen, who had been singing in a band named POLANSKI. The band had made a record, and after we'd listened to it, we had to set up a meeting immediately."

FLAT EARTH is:

Mikko "Linde" Lindström (HIM) - Guitar

Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (HIM) - Drums

‪Niclas Etelävuori (AMORPHIS) - Bass

‪Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen (POLANSKI) - Vocals