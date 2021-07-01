FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ZOLTAN BATHORY Earns Double Silver At American National IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory won two silver medals at the American National IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2021, held June 24-26 in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bathory competed in the Master 5 division in both the super-heavy and absolute division, and came in second in both.

Bathory, who earned his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt back in March after 13 years of training, commented on his performance in a social media post earlier in the week. He wrote: " American National Jiu Jitsu Championship [ International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation] - Got Second Place in the Superheavy Division - and Second Place in the Absolute Division (which was absolute war) - I love my extended family - this Jiu-Jitsu community where we can fight scorched earth full force - and then after the fight we are back to being best friends... #respect #honor - I had a great time (my broken toe not so much) - thanks everyone I shared the mat with. - and my team Gracie Humaita Las Vegas Team Mica - Mica Cipili".

Bathory also shared a video of his match against open weight bronze medalist Gilberto Monroy Aguas.

According to Jiu-Jitsu Times, Zoltan previously earned silver at the Abu Dhabi Pro Jiu-Jitsu World Trials in 2011 when he was a white belt, and he took home bronze in the Master 3 division at the 2012 World Masters Championship when he was a blue belt.

Bathory is a lifelong martial artist often featured in martial arts magazines. He is also a judo black belt, a wing chun kung fu practitioner under grand master Randy Williams and earned his U.S. Army modern combatives close quarter combat instructor certificate under Professor John Simons III and Professor Iako Kalili.

Zoltan began his jiu-jitsu journey in 2008 after a training session with the legendary UFC Hall Of Famer Royce Gracie.

"I've been practicing judo since I was nine years old, but I was always interested in jiu-jitsu as i knew about the Gracie family's open challenge (which later became the UFC)," Zoltan said. "Famous martial artists would travel to Brazil to fight them and the Gracies remained undefeated decade after decade. Many years later as an adult I finally had an opportunity to go to the source and train with probably the most recognized martial artist of all time next to Bruce Lee, the legendary Royce Gracie. After the session I asked him for a white belt and then began my jiu-jitsu journey. For a while, I would travel around the world with Royce's brother Royler Gracie who is one of the most decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighters of all time. I'd partake in his seminars everywhere he'd go. Later I joined Professor Mica Cipili's Gracie Las Vegas team which I've called home for the last 12 years."

About keeping up with the training regimen despite his busy schedule, Zoltan said: "All of our security guys are jiu-jitsu black belts. It's a requirement for the position so I can train while we are on the road. When I'm home, I train at the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu academies in Las Vegas, and I also have a personal dojo in my house."



American National Jiu Jitsu Championship [ International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation] - Got Second Place ? in the... Posted by Zoltan Bathory - Official on Saturday, June 26, 2021