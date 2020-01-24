FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's JASON HOOK Says DAVE MUSTAINE Is A 'Sweet Man'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook says that MEGADETH leader Dave Mustaine is a "sweet man" who is "wonderful to be around."

MEGADETH is currently on the road in Europe as the support act for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH. The trek kicked off on January 20 in Helsinki, Finland and will conclude on February 22 in Sofia, Bulgaria. The Helsinki concert was MEGADETH's first since Mustaine was diagnosed with throat cancer and its first live appearance in 15 months.

Earlier today, Hook tweeted: "Just had my fist conversation with D Mustaine. Sweet man and had a lot of enlightening information about dealing with his current medical situation... be grateful, life is unpredictable. The Mega D's have been wonderful to be around. Thanks guys"

The 58-year-old MEGADETH leader revealed his cancer diagnosis last June on social media. Five months later, he gave an interview to Rolling Stone in which he said that he wasn't officially in remission but that he had finished the necessary treatment and had started rehabilitation. He also credited his faith for getting him through the ordeal.

Last month, Hook underwent surgery to have his gallbladder removed.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH will release its eighth album, "F8", on February 28 via Better Noise Music.

