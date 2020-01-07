FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's JASON HOOK: IVAN MOODY Is 'One Of The Most Special People In My Life'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Jason Hook has praised his bandmate Ivan Moody as "one of the most special people" in his life.

Earlier today (Tuesday, January 7), Hook took to his social media to wish Moody a happy 40th birthday and to commend the vocalist for the "incredible" way he has overcome various challenges in recent years.

Hook wrote: "Happy 29th birthday [wink emoji] to one of the most special people in my life. The amount of life changes you have made are not only incredible, but immeasurable. Life is a constant roller coaster of peaks and valleys, this will never change. Watching you handle the valleys, continues to inspire me, as we climb our way back to another peak. For this I am forever grateful and I’m extremely proud to call you my brother ~ HOOK #happybirthday #fivefingerdeathpunch"

Last year, Moody, who celebrated his first year of sobriety in March 2019, credited several of his friends and musical peers with helping him get through some of his darker moments, including JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford and KORN's Jonathan Davis.

Back in 2018, Moody told the Green Bay radio station Razor 94.7 that he nearly died due to an alcohol-related seizure and woke up surrounded by EMTs and his daughter holding him while crying. He also admitted that he went to rehab five times before the last time finally stuck.

Moody revealed that he was sober but massively hung over during his onstage meltdown in Europe in 2017, with the band sending him home after that and later welcoming him back on a "probationary" basis after both Phil Labonte from ALL THAT REMAINS and Tommy Vext from BAD WOLVES filled in on a couple of tours.

According to Ivan, his battles with alcohol abuse also heavily inspired the lyrics on FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's most recent album, "And Justice For None".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's eighth album, "F8", will be released on February 28 via Better Noise Music.

