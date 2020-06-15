FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's IVAN MOODY Gets Guitar Video Lesson From TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently launched a new video series, "Guitar Zero: Legends Of The Fail", in which singer Ivan Moody embarks on a journey to learn to play guitar. In episode six, which can be seen below, Ivan gets a video lesson from TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy, who runs him through a couple of those all-important basic warm-ups.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album, "F8", was released on February 28. The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None" caps a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.
Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two years of sobriety in March.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's spring tour with PAPA ROACH, I PREVAIL and ICE NINE KILLS has been postponed and rescheduled for the fall. The trek was originally due to run from April 8 to May 20, but will now kick off on September 28 in Sunrise, Florida.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has also launched the "Quarantine Theater 2020" series. Taking inspiration from "Mystery Science Theater 3000", it features Moody, guitarist Zoltan Bathory and bassist Chris Kael offering commentary on the band's past music videos.
