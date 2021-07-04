FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's CHRIS KAEL Honored As Kentucky Colonel

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Chris Kael has been honored by the Commonwealth of Kentucky with the title of Kentucky Colonel, given to individuals in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments or outstanding service.

Kentucky Colonel is the highest honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. According to the Kentucky secretary of state's web site, it began in 1813 during the second term of Gov. Issac Shelby after he returned from leading the Kentucky Militia on a highly successful campaign during the War of 1812.

On Sunday (July 4), Kael, who lives in Las Vegas, shared a photo of a framed certificate signed by Kentucky governor Andy Beshear and secretary of state Michael Adams, and he included the following message: "I am OFFICIALLY Colonel Kael now! Thanks @mikespears83 and @govandybeshear for making this happen. As a kid from Kentucky who followed his dreams until he caught them, this is an absolute honor. Looking forward to attending next year's @thunderoverlouisville and @kentuckyderby! @5fdp #ColonelKael #ShitYesSon #BBN #KentuckyBorn #VegasMade #BBN #KaelAsFuck #HailKael".

Kael's recognition comes less than a month after JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford revealed that he also was honored with the Kentucky Colonel title by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

The Kentucky Colonels is a non-profit charitable organization, and those named as colonels, the web site explains, are people who "go that extra step in kindness, goodwill and pride in the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Among other famous Kentucky Colonels are Robert Plant (LED ZEPPELIN), Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH), John Lennon (THE BEATLES), Tommy Thayer (KISS) and Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE).

