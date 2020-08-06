FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 'And Justice For None' Certified Gold In U.S.

"And Justice For None" (2018), the seventh studio album from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, was officially certified gold on July 31 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of half a million copies.

The RIAA developed its gold and platinum awards program in 1958 to honor artists and create a standard by which to measure the commercial success of a sound recording. The program trademarked the gold record and formalized the industry practice of presenting awards to artists for music sales achievements.

Presently, the RIAA awards a gold honor for 500,000 units sold, a platinum honor for 1 million units sold and a diamond award for more than 10 million units sold.

In the streaming age, each permanent digital album or physical album sale count as 1 unit for certification purposes, 10 permanent track downloads from the album count as 1 unit for certification purposes, and 1,500 on-demand audio and/or video streams from the album count as 1 unit. For songs, 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams count as 1 unit for certification purposes.

Three other FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH albums have been certified gold — "The Way Of The Fist" (2007), "Got Your Six" (2015) and "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2" (2013) — while "War Is The Answer" (2009), "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 1" (2013) and "American Capitalist" (2011) were all certified platinum for sales in excess of a million copies.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album, "F8", was released in February. The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None" capped a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which singer Ivan Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.

Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two years of sobriety in March.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new disc was once again helmed by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who currently lives in Las Vegas, where he works out of his private studio, The Hideout Recording Studio. The drums on the LP were laid down by Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who made his live debut with the group during its fall 2018 tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN.