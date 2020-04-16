FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Singer To Donate Hand Sanitizers To Charitable Organizations For Veterans

Moody's Medicinals, Inc., FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer Ivan Moody's health and wellness innovator specializing in both Cannabidiol ("CBD") and non-CBD health and wellness products, will donate thousands of its new CBD hand sanitizers to various veteran-led and veteran-serving charities across the country. In addition to the non-profit giveaways, all Moody's Medicinals customers will receive a Moody's Medicinals CBD hand sanitizer for free with every new purchase of the new Moody's Soothies lozenges. All previous Moody's Medicinals customers who have purchased products via their website will also receive a free CBD hand sanitizer spray. The sanitizers contain the CDC-recommended 70% alcohol ingredient for sanitization and no THC.

"Many people are experiencing the uncertainty of this moment, and none more so than our veterans. Over 10% of our veterans have PTSD in a given year. We have to make sure we are keeping our veterans in mind during this difficult time," says Moody.

One of the recipients of the new donation program will be Workshops For Warriors, a state-licensed, board governed, fully audited, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit school founded in 2008. The mission of Workshops For Warriors is to provide quality training, accredited STEM educational programs, and opportunities to earn third party nationally recognized credentials to enable veterans, transitioning service members, and other students to be successfully trained and placed in their chosen advanced manufacturing career field.

Hernán Luis y Prado, founder of Workshops For Warriors and a U.S. Navy officer with combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, recalls: "I saw many of my fellow service members feeling lost with no path to a successful civilian life. I needed to change that."

The new Moody's Soothies lozenges are vegan, will be available in lemon and peppermint flavors, with 10 calories and 30 servings per container. The Soothies lozenges contain no artificial colors or flavors and no sugar, corn, gluten or corn syrup and no THC, but all of the benefits of CBD.

Moody's personal experience with the holistic benefits of CBD are well documented. He found that taking CBD regularly helped him personally manage his symptoms of anxiety, PTSD and OCD. Ivan then introduced a daily CBD regime to his mother, and she immediately displayed health improvements to her chronic conditions.

Having tried multiple CBD products, Moody quickly realized a discrepancy in the ingredients, quality, and potency and thus the overall effect of the product. Moody's Medicinals are formulated to ensure consistency and quality.

