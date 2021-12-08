FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SHINEDOWN, SMASHING PUMPKINS, Others Added To Next Year's WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE

Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of the Welcome To Rockville festival. Returning to its new home at the iconic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022, the event includes previously announced headliners GUNS N' ROSES, FOO FIGHTERS, KISS and KORN. The music legends will be joined by an equally impressive who's who of rock and metal, including FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, SHINEDOWN, SMASHING PUMPKINS, BREAKING BENJAMIN, MEGADETH, JANE'S ADDICTION, PAPA ROACH, RISE AGAINST, HALESTORM, IN THIS MOMENT, SEETHER, BUSH and many more, including buzzworthy up-and-comers MAMMOTH WVH, DIRTY HONEY, POPPY, PLUSH and more.

"Welcome To Rockville this past November was truly incredible. Our new home, Daytona International Speedway, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend," says Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer. "We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May."

Single-day and weekend passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now at www.WelcomeToRockville.com starting at $99.50* for single-day and $249.99* for four-day passes (*plus fees). Passes can be purchased as general admission or VIP and layaway is available for only $10.00 on any and all pass types, only through December 31, 2021.

Says HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale, "OMG…is this real life? So you're saying that HALESTORM is sharing the stage with FOO FIGHTERS, JANE'S ADDICTION and THE SMASHING PUMPKINS!! Also, not to mention GUNS N' ROSES and KISS… all on the same festival! Yep! You heard it here straight from the banshee's mouth! And we will be bringing our A-game as always. You do not want to miss this lineup! To say that Rockville is going to be legendary is an understatement…this will be a life-changing show! The countdown begins, see you all in Daytona in May!"

Adds Brent Smith of SHINEDOWN: "We've said it before, and we say it now. SHINEDOWN has only one BOSS. It just happens to be everybody in the audience. We are honored to be a part of North America's BIGGEST Rock N' Roll festival…Welcome To Rockville 2022, LETS GO!!!"

And Zoltan Bathory from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH shares: "We are grateful to be part of Rockville 2022! Daytona Beach in May, tens of tens of tens of thousands of fans, and an incredible lineup of legendary bands? Twist my arm!!! We'll see you all there!"

The current Welcome To Rockville 2022 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Thursday, May 19:

KISS

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH

PAPA ROACH

IN THIS MOMENT

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

DOWN

CLUTCH

MAMMOTH WVH

BAD WOLVES

FUEL

ILL NIÑO

TETRARCH

SHAMAN'S HARVEST

PLUSH

GEMINI SYNDROME

SOLENCE

OXYMORRONS

MOODRING

Friday, May 20:

KORN

BREAKING BENJAMIN

MEGADETH

SEETHER

SKILLET

PARKWAY DRIVE

MINISTRY

IN FLAMES

SEVENDUST

HATEBREED

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

DON BROCO

NEW YEARS DAY

STICK TO YOUR GUNS

DED

DIAMANTE

DEATH TOUR

ARCHETYPES COLLIDE

Saturday, May 21:

GUNS N' ROSES

SHINEDOWN

RISE AGAINST

BUSH

JERRY CANTRELL

NOTHING MORE

BARONESS

DIRTY HONEY

ALEXISONFIRE

JOHN 5

SICK OF IT ALL

SAINT ASONIA

AGNOSTIC FRONT

THE VIOLENT

AGAINST THE CURRENT

S8NT ELEKTRIC

AFTERLIFE

WIDOW7

Sunday, May 22:

FOO FIGHTERS

SMASHING PUMPKINS

JANE'S ADDICTION

HALESTORM

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

THE STRUTS

POPPY

THE HU

SPIRITBOX

BONES UK

THE CHATS

RADKEY

LILITH CZAR

MOTOR SISTER

POORSTACY

NOVA TWINS

THE MYSTERINES

AEIR

Welcome To Rockville will feature more than 75 music acts over four days, with performances on four stages, along with award-winning spirits, craft beer, partner activations and the best food Daytona Beach has to offer.

Single-day and weekend general admission and VIP passes for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now. Festivalgoers are encouraged to buy early and save as pass prices increase in throughout the coming months based on level quantities. A limited number of specially priced tickets for military personnel are on sale now via GovX.

Welcome To Rockville campers get the ultimate experience, spending five days on the festival field right in the middle of all the action and with the quickest access to all the stages. Amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in and out privileges, and a general store for supplies. A limited number of Weekend Camping Packages are available for both car and tent and RVs. Admission to the festival is not included in Weekend Camping Packages and must be purchased separately.

Welcome To Rockville VIP pass holders will receive a commemorative VIP laminate and wristband, dedicated entrance lanes into the festival, entrance into VIP areas, and access to dedicated viewing areas throughout the festival. The VIP section boasts shaded hang areas with dedicated bars, comfortable furniture, audio and video streams of the main stages, a dedicated merchandise stand, dedicated locker rental with charging capabilities, air conditioned and flushable restrooms, and premium food and drink offerings (for additional purchase).

The Daytona Owners Club VIP option is new in 2022. As a Welcome To Rockville "owner," those choosing this pass option will truly be living like a ROCK STAR. In addition to being a festival VIP, Daytona Owners Club pass-holders will also receive exclusive access to an air-conditioned lounge with live audio and video of the main stages, a shaded viewing deck, unlimited complimentary drinks at dedicated bars throughout the Owners Club, complimentary hors d'oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours, dedicated WiFi, access to a main stage viewing area, owner locker rental with charging capabilities, dedicated air-conditioned, flushable bathrooms and concierge staff. Current pass holders will have first rights to sign up for the waitlist, which is open now. The Daytona Owners Club will go on sale to the public after the exclusive pass holder pre-sale, which is happening the week of December 13.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. After welcoming a record-breaking crowd of 161,000 in 2021, the move to Daytona International Speedway will allow Welcome To Rockville to continue to grow and provide more enhanced audience experiences. A recent $400 million renovation of the Speedway and additional $200 million invested in the surrounding area in recent years has transformed the destination into a world-class facility, including numerous hotels within walking distance, many dining options and expanded space for camping, allowing Rockville attendees a convenient and well-rounded experience.

Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to welcome back its featured partners Bud Light Seltzer and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. Stay tuned for a full lineup of partners who will help enhance the festival experience all weekend long.

