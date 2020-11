FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases Official Lyric Video For 'Broken World'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released the official lyric video for the song "Broken World". The track is taken from the second instalment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2", which was released on digital and CD formats on October 9, with a two-LP set arriving on November 20 via Better Noise Music.

"A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2" includes four previously unreleased tracks: "Broken World", a Steve Aoki remix of "Bad Company", a Joe Hahn remix of "Wash It All Away", a Felmax remix of "Trouble" and a new acoustic version of "Wrong Side Of Heaven".

"A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2" track listing

01. Blue On Black [taken from "And Justice For None"]

02. The Tragic Truth [taken from "American Capitalist"]

03. Broken World [previously unreleased]**

04. I Refuse [taken from "And Justice For None"]

05. The Pride [taken from "American Capitalist"]

06. Hard To See [taken from "War Is The Answer"]

07. When The Seasons Change [taken from "And Justice For None"]

08. Cradle To The Grave [taken from "The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 2"]

09. Sham Pain [taken from "And Justice For None"]

10. M.I.N.E. (End This Way) [taken from "The Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1"]

11. Hell To Pay [taken from "Got Your Six"]

12. Never Enough [taken from "The Way Of The Fist"]

13. Walk Away [taken from "War Is The Answer"]

14. Wrong Side Of Heaven (new acoustic version – original version taken from "Wrong Side Of Heaven, Vol. 1")**

15. Trouble (Felmax Remix) [original version taken from "And Justice For None"]

16. Wash It All Away (Joe Hahn Remix) [original version taken from "Got Your Six")**

17. Bad Company (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix) [original version taken from "War Is The Answer"]**

** Previously unavailable

Last month, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH confirmed that it officially parted ways with guitarist Jason Hook back in February 2020, during the band's sold-out European arena tour. He has since been replaced by renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who is also featured on "Broken World".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album, "F8", was released in February. The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None" capped a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which singer Ivan Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.

Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two years of sobriety in March.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new disc was once again helmed by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who currently lives in Las Vegas, where he works out of his private studio, The Hideout Recording Studio. The drums on the LP were laid down by Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who made his live debut with the group during its fall 2018 tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN.