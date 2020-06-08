FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases Music Video For 'A Little Bit Off'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released the second official video from its new album, "F8", for the track "A Little Bit Off", which is now Top 5 at Active Rock radio. The clip was shot during lockdown in a deserted car-free Las Vegas where singer Ivan Moody is the only soul on a sidewalk usually crowded with people.

Having conceptualized the idea for the video, guitarist Zoltan Bathory explains: "Our new record, 'F8', came out right at the exact moment COVID-19 smashed into western society and (naturally) all attention was diverted to the pandemic. It placed us in a difficult situation, where on one hand this is probably the best album we have ever made. On the other, it felt insensitive to promote a record on full-tilt boogie while people were dying all across the world, businesses closed down, and the economy went face down in a ditch. Since it affects all public events, and tours are cancelled for who knows how long, artists also became victims of the fallout. So we decided to make this video a snapshot of the unprecedented times and underline it with some humor to at least lighten the overall gloomy vibes. However, here we are today ready to release it... but thinking once again ... is it insensitive to debut the video now that the world is on fire? I guess this will turn out to be the anthem for 2020... We are all 'a little bit off today.'"

"F8" was released in February. The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None" caps a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.

Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two years of sobriety in March.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new disc was once again helmed by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who currently lives in Las Vegas, where he works out of his private studio, The Hideout Recording Studio. The drums on the LP were laid down by Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who made his live debut with the group during its fall 2018 tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's spring tour with PAPA ROACH, I PREVAIL and ICE NINE KILLS has been postponed and rescheduled for the fall. The trek was originally due to run from April 8 to May 20, but will now kick off on September 28 in Sunrise, Florida.

