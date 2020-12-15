FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Releases Lyric Video For STEVE AOKI Remix Of 'Bad Company'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released a lyric video for "Bad Company (The Five Finger Dim Mak Steve Aoki Remix)". The song was included on the second instalment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2", which came out in October.

"A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2" contains four previously unreleased tracks: "Broken World", the aforementioned Steve Aoki remix of "Bad Company", a Joe Hahn remix of "Wash It All Away", a Felmax remix of "Trouble" and a new acoustic version of "Wrong Side Of Heaven".

In October, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH confirmed that it officially parted ways with guitarist Jason Hook back in February 2020, during the band's sold-out European arena tour. He has since been replaced by renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who is also featured on "Broken World".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest album, "F8", was released in February. The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None" capped a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which singer Ivan Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.

Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two years of sobriety in March.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new disc was once again helmed by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who currently lives in Las Vegas, where he works out of his private studio, The Hideout Recording Studio. The drums on the LP were laid down by Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who made his live debut with the group during its fall 2018 tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN.

In an interview with Berlin, Germany's Star FM, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory spoke about the inspiration for the title of "F8". He said: "Originally, we were just gonna call it '8', sort of. We thought it's the eighth record, and if you wanted to be esoteric about it, we figured, well, if you turn the '8' sideways, it's the symbol of infinity. There was some play with the visuals. I do most of the design and the graphics for the merch in the band in general… So, I was playing around with the graphics and I thought it maybe needs a bit more. And we were bouncing around ideas, and we added the letter 'F.' So it was, like, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's eighth record. At the same time, if you want to read it phonetically, it could be 'fate.'"

Bathory told The Pulse Of Radio the band felt a different kind of vibe when it finally got into the studio to make "F8". "After eight records, I don't think we have to say, 'Well, we are here to stay,'" he said. "But there was this image of getting into the studio and 'Let's light this on fire.' This was this different sort of power, this different sort of energy that was driving us."

