FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Is Officially Recording Its Ninth Album

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has entered the Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada to begin recording its new album for a 2022 release. Helming the effort once again is Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who has previously worked with OZZY OSBOURNE, DISTURBED, IN THIS MOMENT and HELLYEAH, among others.

On Friday (July 9), FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bassist Chris Kael took to his Instagram to share a photo of him at Hideout, and he included the following message: "One of the hardest working bands in the business working hard on album Number 9. Are y'all ready? #ShitYesSon #PositivelyAffectingEardrums @thehideoutlv @kevin.churko @5fdp".

As previously reported, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is also planning to re-record its debut album, 2007's "The Way Of The Fist", later this summer for its 15th anniversary. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory explained the decision to rework the LP in a social media post in May. He wrote: "It was a truly self produced DIY album, mostly recorded in my living room, so we thought it would be really interesting to hear it with a proper big production".

"The Way Of The Fist" was originally released in July 2007 and was certified gold in April 2011 for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's upcoming album will be the band's first with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook last year. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2", which came out last fall.

Each of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first six albums — "The Way of the Fist", 2009's "War Is The Answer", 2011's "American Capitalist", 2013's "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1" and "Volume 2", and 2015's "Got Your Six" — has gone either gold or platinum in the U.S.

The band has had two dozen songs hit the Top 10 on the Mainstream Rock or Hard Rock Digital charts, starting with "The Bleeding", which originally appeared on "The Way Of The Fist". FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 2010 cover of BAD COMPANY's "Bad Company" was certified platinum for accumulating a million certified units.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's No. 1 hits include "Coming Down", "Lift Me Up", "Battle Born", "Wash It All Away", "Sham Pain", "When The Seasons Change" and "Blue On Black".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's most recent album, 2020's "F8", debuted at No. 1 on rock charts around the world, with Top 10 mainstream chart debuts in the U.S., Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more. "F8" features No. 1 hit singles "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off" and "Living The Dream".

