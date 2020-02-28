FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Guitarist Explains 'F8' Album Title

In a new interview with Berlin, Germany's Star FM, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory spoke about the inspiration for the title of the band's latest album, "F8". He said (see video below): "Originally, we were just gonna call it '8', sort of. We thought it's the eighth record, and if you wanted to be esoteric about it, we figured, well, if you turn the '8' sideways, it's the symbol of infinity. There was some play with the visuals. I do most of the design and the graphics for the merch in the band in general… So, I was playing around with the graphics and I thought it maybe needs a bit more. And we were bouncing around ideas, and we added the letter 'F.' So it was, like, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's eighth record. At the same time, if you want to read it phonetically, it could be 'fate.'"

"F8" was released today (Friday, February 28). The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None" caps a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which singer Ivan Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.

Bathory told The Pulse Of Radio the band felt a different kind of vibe when it finally got into the studio to make "F8". "After eight records, I don't think we have to say, 'Well, we are here to stay,'" he said. "But there was this image of getting into the studio and 'Let's light this on fire.' This was this different sort of power, this different sort of energy that was driving us."

Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer will celebrate two years of sobriety next month.

Spencer announced his departure from FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in December 2018 after going through two back surgeries and sitting out a tour. His replacement is Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who makes his recording debut with the band on "F8".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH launches a spring North American tour on April 8 in Sunrise, Florida.

