FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Films Music Video For 'Living The Dream'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is filming a video for "Living The Dream", the latest single from its eighth album, "F8", which came out in February via Better Noise Music.

Late Thursday night (September 10), FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory uploaded several photos from the set of the new video and included the following caption: "On the set shooting 'Living the Dream'".

The follow-up to 2018's "And Justice For None", "F8" capped a turbulent period for FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in which singer Ivan Moody finally got sober after a near-fatal struggle with addiction, while co-founding drummer Jeremy Spencer bowed out of the band due to physical issues.

Much of "F8"'s lyrical content deals with Moody's battle with addiction, its aftermath and his recovery. The singer celebrated two years of sobriety in March.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new disc was once again helmed by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who currently lives in Las Vegas, where he works out of his private studio, The Hideout Recording Studio. The drums on the LP were laid down by Charlie "The Engine" Engen, who made his live debut with the group during its fall 2018 tour with BREAKING BENJAMIN.

Last month, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2", the second installment of its greatest-hits collection. The set includes four previously unreleased tracks: "Broken World", a Steve Aoki remix of "Bad Company", a Joe Hahn remix of "Wash It All Away", a Felmax remix of "Trouble" and a new acoustic version of "Wrong Side Of Heaven".

