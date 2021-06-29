FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Earns 12th Career No. 1 Single with 'Darkness Settles In'

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH topped the Mediabase Active Rock chart period ending June 26 with its latest single, "Darkness Settles In". This marks the band's 12th all-time No. 1 on the chart. The track, a fan favorite taken from their latest chart-topping and critically praised studio album "F8", was produced by the band, alongside longtime collaborator Kevin Churko. The single follows in the footsteps of the album's three previously released smashes, "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off" and "Living The Dream", all of which reached the top spot on the same chart. The band is also celebrating the recent gold certification of "A Little Bit Off" in the U.S., following the song's recent gold certification in Sweden.

Last month, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the official music video for "Darkness Settles In", highlighting the band's high-energy spirit which has captured millions of fans worldwide. It combines epic performance shots, showcasing the group’s eagerness to get back out on the road, and an exclusive first look at footage from the upcoming horror-thriller film "The Retaliators". The track will be included on the film's original soundtrack, of which the band take center stage in an all-star track listing from some of the biggest names in rock. Additionally, the band will be seen starring in special cameos in the movie, due later this year.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently announced plans to enter the Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada to begin recording its new album for a 2022 release. Helming the effort once again will be Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who has previously worked with OZZY OSBOURNE, DISTURBED, IN THIS MOMENT and HELLYEAH, among others. In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is planning to re-record its debut album, 2007's "The Way Of The Fist", later this summer for its 15th anniversary.

"The Way Of The Fist" was originally released in July 2007 and was certified gold in April 2011 for sales in excess of 500,000 copies.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's upcoming album will be the band's first with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook last year. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2", which came out last fall.

Each of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first six albums — "The Way of the Fist", 2009's "War Is The Answer", 2011's "American Capitalist", 2013's "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1" and "Volume 2", and 2015's "Got Your Six" — has gone either gold or platinum in the U.S.

The band has had two dozen songs hit the Top 10 on the Mainstream Rock or Hard Rock Digital charts, starting with "The Bleeding", which originally appeared on "The Way Of The Fist". FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 2010 cover of BAD COMPANY's "Bad Company" was certified platinum for accumulating a million certified units.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's No. 1 hits include "Coming Down", "Lift Me Up", "Battle Born", "Wash It All Away", "Sham Pain", "When The Seasons Change" and "Blue On Black".

"F8" debuted at No. 1 on rock charts around the world, with Top 10 mainstream chart debuts in the U.S., Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more.

