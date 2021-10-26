FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Announces Summer 2022 European Tour

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has announced its first European tour since early 2020. Kicking off at Nova Rock festival in Austria in June, the Las Vegas-based metallers will perform throughout the continent, bringing their incendiary shows to festivals and arenas in 19 cities in 16 countries.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH European tour dates 2022:

Jun. 12 - Nova Rock, Nickelsdorf, Austria

Jun. 14 - Sparkassenpark, Moenchengladbach, Germany

Jun. 15 - Wuhlheide, Berlin, Germany

Jun. 17 - Hellfest, Clisson, France

Jun. 18 - Graspop Metal Meeting, Dessel, Belgium

Jun. 20 - Ahoy, Rotterdam, Holland

Jun. 22 - Prague Rocks, Prague, Czech Republic

Jun. 24 - Download, Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jun. 25 - Tons Of Rock, Halden, Norway

Jun. 27 - Goransson Arena, Sandviken, Sweden

Jun. 28 - Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Jun. 29 - Frauenfeld Rocks, Frauenfeld, Switzerland

Jul. 02 - Tasmajdan, Belgrade, Serbia

Jul. 05 - Budapest Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Jul. 11 - Saku Arena, Tallinn, Estonia

Jul. 12 - A2, St. Petersburg, Russia

Jul. 08 - 26th - Parklive Festival, Moscow, Russia

Jul. 16 - U Park Festival, Kiev, Ukraine

MEGADETH, which previously joined FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH as special guest on the latter band's headlining tour across Europe in early 2020, will again provide support in Berlin, Moenchengladbach and Rotterdam.

VIP packages are available now and general onsale will take place at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, October 29.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH performed for the first time in a year and a half on August 20 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa.

The band recently entered the Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada to begin recording its new album for a 2022 release. In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has commenced re-recording its debut LP, 2007's "The Way Of The Fist", for its 15th anniversary.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's upcoming album will be the group's first with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook last year. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction - Volume 2", which came out last fall.

Each of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first six albums — "The Way of the Fist", 2009's "War Is The Answer", 2011's "American Capitalist", 2013's "The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1" and "Volume 2", and 2015's "Got Your Six" — has gone either gold or platinum in the U.S.

The band has had two dozen songs hit the Top 10 on the Mainstream Rock or Hard Rock Digital charts, starting with "The Bleeding". FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 2010 cover of BAD COMPANY's "Bad Company" was certified platinum for accumulating a million certified units.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's No. 1 hits include "Coming Down", "Lift Me Up", "Battle Born", "Wash It All Away", "Sham Pain", "When The Seasons Change" and "Blue On Black".

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's most recent album, 2020's "F8", debuted at No. 1 on rock charts around the world, with Top 10 mainstream chart debuts in the U.S., Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more. "F8" features No. 1 hit singles "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off", "Living The Dream" and "Darkness Settles In".